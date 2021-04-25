Morgan Stanley Buys 21,107 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.