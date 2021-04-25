Morgan Stanley Buys 35,302 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 291.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

