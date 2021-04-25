Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.76 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

