Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.76 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
