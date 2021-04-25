Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

