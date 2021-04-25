Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 169.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Sogou worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.51 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

