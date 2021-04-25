Morgan Stanley Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.47% of Green Plains Partners worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

