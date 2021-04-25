Morgan Stanley Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 3,000.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

