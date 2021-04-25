Morgan Stanley Has $8.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.