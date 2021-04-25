Morgan Stanley Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Forward Air worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

