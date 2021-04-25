Morgan Stanley Has $8.70 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $13,437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

