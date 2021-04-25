Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.57% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000.

Shares of PKB opened at $51.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

