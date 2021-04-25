Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Xperi worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

