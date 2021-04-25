Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of I-Mab worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

