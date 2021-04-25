Morgan Stanley Purchases 15,363 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.40% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.