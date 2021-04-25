Morgan Stanley Purchases 183,672 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HCM opened at $29.92 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

