Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2,130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Conduent worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

