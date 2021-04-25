Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,523,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $285.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $286.08.

