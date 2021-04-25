Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Eagle Materials worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $3,471,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

