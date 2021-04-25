Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.22% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

