Morgan Stanley Sells 81,864 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Axos Financial worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

