Morgan Stanley Sells 889,904 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of TEGNA worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

