Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.26 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $40.44 million and $3.26 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

