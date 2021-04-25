MovieBloc Market Cap Hits $91.81 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $91.81 million and $11.37 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.00689604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.17 or 0.07872362 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.