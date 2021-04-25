mStable USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $294,678.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,663.83 or 0.99971090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002725 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

