M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

