Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

