Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$14.75

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.83. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.