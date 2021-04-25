Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$14.75

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.
MTL stock opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.83. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
