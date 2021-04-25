Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $321,845.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $22.31 million and $321,845.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.04 or 0.00045349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00273493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.54 or 0.01044379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00649885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.66 or 1.00103136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

