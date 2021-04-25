Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

