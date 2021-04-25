Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.