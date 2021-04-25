Mushroom Hits Market Capitalization of $138.86 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 1,077.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $138.86 million and $1.42 million worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00009468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00277464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.70 or 0.01038690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.40 or 0.99861846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00639280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023006 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

