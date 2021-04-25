MVL Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $217.13 million and approximately $7,104.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

