Mysterium Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $24,232.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.