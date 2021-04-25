Nano (NANO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $130.27 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $7.55 or 0.00014717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $130.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,311.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.18 or 0.04749755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.00457669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $800.44 or 0.01559955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.22 or 0.00707872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00488842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00411228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

