Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $28.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $28.40 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

