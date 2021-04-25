NaPoleonX (NPX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,208.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

