Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $225,804.45 and $5,326.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,145.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,173,512 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

