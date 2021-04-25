NativeCoin Price Down 65% Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 67% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $343.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00311059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,756,472 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

