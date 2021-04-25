NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00009367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $67.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00306597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,163,639 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

