NEAR Protocol Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00009566 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $87.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00045080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00306022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,046,487 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

