Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Sells C$12,480.00 in Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$390,000.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

CVE:NLC traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.62. 144,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.48 million and a P/E ratio of -119.09. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

