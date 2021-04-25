Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Sells C$26,000.00 in Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,880.
Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00.
Shares of NLC stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 144,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,342. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$364.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.