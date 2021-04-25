Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Sells C$26,000.00 in Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,880.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00.

Shares of NLC stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 144,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,342. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$364.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16.

NLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

