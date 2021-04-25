Nerve Finance Hits Market Cap of $145.12 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00006197 BTC on major exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $145.12 million and $1.01 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

