Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $522.55 million and approximately $23.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,678.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.47 or 0.04626709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00455041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.39 or 0.01558810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.08 or 0.00724829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.69 or 0.00494555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.89 or 0.00412442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004624 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,835,480,350 coins and its circulating supply is 24,817,132,865 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

