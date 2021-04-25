Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $77,458.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,563.84 or 1.00156338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00131101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

