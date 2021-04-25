Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $158,685.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00128809 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,899,179 coins and its circulating supply is 77,415,139 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

