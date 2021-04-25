Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

