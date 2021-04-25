Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

