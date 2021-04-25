Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce sales of $11.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $11.49 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $11.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $60.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $60.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $73.82 million to $76.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

STIM opened at $11.50 on Friday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $606,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

