Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $250.91 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 251,542,352 coins and its circulating supply is 251,541,801 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

